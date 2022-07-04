Sunshine & Seasonable Today, Showers Developing Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our 4th of July looks beautiful as high pressure slides through the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today with temperatures in the 70s to near 80° for afternoon highs. A weak disturbance approaching the area will bring the chance for a few showers to areas from Greenville to Millinocket northward this evening and early tonight. Any showers that develop could produce some gusty wind with gusts to 30 MPH possible. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy for the overnight hours with lows dropping back to the 50s.

Wet weather returns to our forecast as we head into Tuesday. We will start the day dry with some morning sunshine. Clouds will increase during the morning as low pressure approaches from the Great Lakes Region. As the low approaches, we’ll see showers developing from west to east across the state during the afternoon and evening hours. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible too. Severe weather is not expected but any thunderstorms that develop will produce heavy rainfall. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s for most spots. Eastern areas could see some upper 70s as these areas will see the sunshine and dry conditions lasting the longest. Rain will continue through the night Tuesday night and taper to scattered showers early Wednesday morning. Scattered showers will linger during the first half of the day Wednesday followed by clearing skies during the afternoon as low pressure moves to our east and high pressure begins to build in. Temperatures on Wednesday will climb to the 70s to near 80°. High pressure will bring us a nice day Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s to near 80°. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Friday and will bring us a chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to end the work week.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 71°-80°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Few showers possible this evening from Greenville to Millinocket northward. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Showers developing during the afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs between 68°-77°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Morning showers possible then clearing skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible especially during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

