Sanford police searching for missing family of three

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Sanford police are searching for a family of three who has not been seen since Wednesday.

Officials say 28-year-old Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and 38-year old Nicholas Hansen may have been camping in the Phillips area and were due back on Thursday. Family and friends have not yet heard from them.

The family was reportedly in the Rumford area on Wednesday, driving a silver VW Jetta with a black rear bumper.

The vehicle has a Maine license plate 1563VJ.

Sanford Police say at this time there is no reason to believe any of them are in danger.

Multiple agencies at the local and county levels are collaborating to locate the family.

Anyone who has seen them or spoken to them is asked to call Sanford police at 207-324-9170.

Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, missing since June 30, 2022
Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, missing since June 30, 2022(Sanford PD)
38-year old Nicholas Hansen missing since June 30, 2022
38-year old Nicholas Hansen missing since June 30, 2022(Sanford PD)

