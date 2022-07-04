Retired UPS driver makes history in Deer Isle 4th of July Parade

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - There was plenty of 4th of July celebration happening in Deer Isle-Stonington Monday, where a former UPS driver became a part of island history at this year’s parade.

The theme for the this years 4th of July parade in Deer Isle was “Tropical Flamingos.” It’s... a rare bird in this part of the world. So there may have been no better person to lead the parade than Jimmy Cook.

“When I asked him to be Grand Marshal, he actually showed up at my house the next day going, ‘What do I do?’” said parade organizer Suzy Shepard.

“To be put in this position, it’s very humbling,” Cook said.

Cook retired from UPS last month, after having delivered for the company for thirty-six years, the last dozen in Deer Isle-Stonington where became one of the island’s most popular characters. So popular, in fact, the Parade Committee made him the first non-local to Grand Marshal the 4th of July Parade in its 75 year history.

“He came in as a UPS man, and he’s been in all of our homes,” said Stonington Resident Leslie Rice. “He’s been to parties with us. He’s been to kids birthday parties. You know, he’s better than Santa Claus. And he just has warmed his way into everybody’s heart, which is not an easy thing to do in a small town.”

When it comes to birds, the rare one is always the most exciting to see. On Monday, parade watchers in Deer Isle were certainly excited to see Jimmy.

“It’s quite an overwhelming honor to be doing this,” Cook said. “Especially being the first one not from the island. I just love this community so much. I just… it’s truly not about me. It’s about the community. It’s a fairy tale, I guess you could say. You don’t get this opportunity very often.”

