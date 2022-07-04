Portland police issue warning of contaminated heroin

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police and Public Health and Safety officials in Portland have responded to at least five overdoses involving what they suspect is contaminated heroin.

Officials say they suspect the contaminant is a veterinary animal tranquilizer.

Health officials say such tranquilizers can cause necrotic wounds if injected and can lead to serious harm and death.

Though the five reported overdoses have been reversed using Narcan, the tranquilizer itself does not respond to the opioid antidote. Narcan is available at pharmacies without a prescription.

To get free Narcan and/or receive training for its use, contact Portland Public Health at 207-874-8798, or email bnevers@portlandmaine.gov.

If anyone has information that could help police, call 207-874-8575.

To provide an anonymous tip, text “PPDME” plus the message to 847411 (TIP411).

