Pleasant Evening. Rain Chances Increase Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Looks like a great evening for some Fourth of July festivities. Most of the region will have mostly clear skies and lows that will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. There is a weak disturbance moving out of Canada that could bring a few very light showers for areas north of Greenville & Millinocket. Once those showers clear, the rest of the night will be dry.

A great evening for 4th of July festivities. A few showers north of Greenville & Millinocket, but the majority of the region will be dry. (WABI)

Tuesday will start off dry with mostly sunny skies. This will be changing as an area of low pressure moves out of the Great Lakes. Clouds will increase from west to east by mid-morning through the early afternoon. Showers will follow suit in a similar fashion from west to east. Much of central & eastern Maine will hold off on any showers until about midafternoon. Highs Tuesday will be warmest across eastern Maine where the clouds & showers arrive the latest. This is where highs could reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Everywhere else should expect highs in the low to mid 70s. Dew points will also increase slightly as the rain arrives.

Dry start to Tuesday but our rain chances increase by the afternoon with a chance for a few thunderstorms. (WABI)

The heaviest rain is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for areas north of Dover-Foxcroft & Lincoln. Some thunderstorms could also help to enhance rainfall rates. The low will finally exit to our east early Wednesday morning and the rain will clear out with it. Rainfall totals will be highest across the north where some spots could see up to an inch. Lower totals the farther south & west you go.

By Wednesday afternoon, conditions will dry out and skies will be clearing all as an area of high pressure begins to build in. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the 70s. High pressure will bring us a mostly sunny day on Thursday will near seasonable highs in the 70s.

Friday will see our next best potential for showers. A cold front crossing the region combined with an area of low pressure to our south will help to bring us rain. Watching the track of the low, as if it moves farther to our south, then the potential for rain will be lower.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region for the weekend and into early next week. This will bring sunny to mostly sunny skies and temperatures that should reach the 70s and low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers north of Greenville & Millinocket. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s with a west wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning. Clouds and showers arrive by the afternoon. Some rain will be heavy at times into Tuesday evening. Highs in the 70s with a southerly wind at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers followed by afternoon sunshine. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

