Parade watchers line streets of Bangor, Brewer for return of 4th of July tradition

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three years since the Bangor/Brewer area held a 4th of July parade.

This year’s celebration resembled those before the pandemic, and the theme was simple - we are thrilled to be back.

“Certainly I think people were out looking forward to coming out on the 4th of July today. The parade is back, the fireworks are back, we have events in the Maine Savings Amphitheater tonight, so it’s a great day for everyone to come out and enjoy it,” said Tracy Willette, director of Bangor Parks and Recreation.

Willette says it was great to be back planning the weekend festivities again and seeing everyone out and about.

“It was a good holiday weekend to get people out and enjoying the restaurants and businesses here in downtown and around the city and around the community. There’s a lot of folks in town, and it’s great to see,” Willette said.

Many young children in the area grow up coming to the parade each year.

Camille Green traveled all the way from San Francisco to carry on her family tradition in her grandparent’s 1916 Model T car.

“It’s 106 years old, and it runs like a beauty,” Green said. “I come and do this parade every year with my grandparents. I’ve been doing this parade every year since I was a little baby, and I’m really happy that it’s back now. It’s been gone for two years, and I’m happy that it’s here again.”

For many, the 4th of July is a day to celebrate with friends and family.

For Robin Meservey, it’s a day to honor veterans who fought for our freedom.

“They’ve given us so much, and they’ve sacrificed a lot, and I feel like it’s a deserving day for them,” Meservey said.

She says seeing the next generation celebrating is what makes the day so special.

“They may not know the meaning off the day, but just to see them wearing or waving their American flag is just totally amazing.” Meservey said.

