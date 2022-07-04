Clinton celebrates 4th of July with a 2-day event

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - A 4th of July celebration on the fairgrounds in Clinton.

It’s the largest celebration in central Maine, and day two started with a parade.

Locals gathered on the street corners to watch the parade that started at TradeWinds Market and continued to the fairgrounds. Newlyweds Nancy and Jim Verderese say it was everything they hoped for.

“Small town parade, fire engines, horses, throwing out candy, everything you want in a parade,” Nancy Verderse said.

The parade was just the beginning of the celebration Monday.

The Chairman of the Great American Celebration says there was a lot in store for the community.

“There is pro wrestling today, we have bands throughout the day, and then later fireworks,” explained Kevin Douglas.

Waterville Resident Kathleen Stewart could not miss this event.

“To be able to get out and enjoy friends and family again with no worries,” Stewart said.

She says she wants people to remember the history of our freedom, especially the veterans who gave their lives.

“All the people that sacrificed for us, we have to remember that our freedom is not free,” she said.

That’s exactly what brought school teacher Douglas McGunagle all the way from Rhode Island. He says he visits family in Maine twice a year and was especially looking forward to this day.

“Even if it’s for one day that we all can come together and enjoy our country and the beautiful state of Maine, we really appreciate it,” McGunagle said.

Kodichi Lawrence, WABI TV5 News, Clinton

