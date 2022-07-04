Advertisement

25-acre forest fire in Naples now contained

By WMTW
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NAPLES, Maine (WMTW) - Officials with Naples Fire Department says they have contained a 25-acre forest fire in Jugtown Forest, with the help of roughly a dozen other mutual aid agencies.

The privately-owned working forest is north of Sebago Lake, between Naples and Casco, Maine.

Crews have been on the scene since around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, and say they will remain in the area through the evening to address any flare-ups.

Officials say no homes are threatened.

Residents in the area are asked to use caution as crews continue to work.

Due to dry fire conditions and limited manpower, all burning permits in Naples have been suspended, and none will be issued until Tuesday.

ATV trails have also been closed.

