Sunshine & Less Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve got sunshine and much more comfortable weather in store for our Sunday as high pressure builds into the region. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s. Dew points will continue to drop to the mid-40s to low 50s making for a much better feel to the air after having dewpoints in the 60s to near 70° yesterday. A weak disturbance approaching the area later today could trigger a shower across Northern Aroostook County otherwise the majority of the state will be dry today. Skies will be clear tonight. Overnight lows will drop the mid-40s to low 50s north and low to mid-50s elsewhere. Our 4th of July looks beautiful! High pressure will continue to bring us sunshine and seasonable temperatures. We’ll see mostly sunny skies will temperatures in the 70s to near 80° for afternoon highs. A weak disturbance may bring a few showers again to Northern Aroostook County otherwise most spots will see a dry day. Wet weather returns to the forecast as we head into Tuesday. Low pressure approaching from the Great Lakes Region will bring us mostly cloudy skies and rain likely Tuesday especially during the afternoon and evening. With the clouds and rain expected, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s Tuesday afternoon. The bulk of the rain will move out Tuesday night but a few showers may linger into Wednesday morning, Any lingering showers Wednesday morning will move out by noontime followed by clearing skies during the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be back to the 70s to near 80°.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 74°-84°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 46°-56°. Light west/northwest wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 71°-81°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Morning showers possible then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

