Advertisement

Local community celebrates history at Woodlawn Museum

Woodlawn Museum
Woodlawn Museum(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Woodlawn Museum celebrated a special birthday in Ellsworth Sunday morning.

Families enjoyed homemade strawberry ice cream as a nod to George Nixon Black Jr., turning 241 Sunday.

The museum provided arts and crafts for kids.

This event was aimed at teaching future generations about the museum’s history while having some fun at the same time.

“I think it’s fun for them to understand how ice cream gets made and certainly how it got made 100 years ago. Those aren’t happening much anymore. So, that’s part of what we’re trying to do is always help people understand what was it like 100 years ago and what’s different. And to acknowledge that Nixon Black, it was his birthday and he likes strawberry ice cream. So, the least we can do is enjoy that too,” said Kathy Young, the Woodlawn Museum’s Executive Director.

Woodlawn Museum will be hosting a ribbon-cutting event for their new barn on July 14th.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water

Latest News

Bucksport Bay Festival
Bucksport hosts annual Bay Festival
Colonial encampment
19th Century Curran Village Museum hosts Colonial Encampment for Fourth of July weekend
Bucksport hosts annual Bay Festival
Bucksport hosts annual Bay Festival
19th Century Curran Village Museum hosts Colonial Encampment for Fourth of July weekend
19th Century Curran Village Museum hosts Colonial Encampment for Fourth of July weekend