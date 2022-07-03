Local community celebrates history at Woodlawn Museum

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Woodlawn Museum celebrated a special birthday in Ellsworth Sunday morning.

Families enjoyed homemade strawberry ice cream as a nod to George Nixon Black Jr., turning 241 Sunday.

The museum provided arts and crafts for kids.

This event was aimed at teaching future generations about the museum’s history while having some fun at the same time.

“I think it’s fun for them to understand how ice cream gets made and certainly how it got made 100 years ago. Those aren’t happening much anymore. So, that’s part of what we’re trying to do is always help people understand what was it like 100 years ago and what’s different. And to acknowledge that Nixon Black, it was his birthday and he likes strawberry ice cream. So, the least we can do is enjoy that too,” said Kathy Young, the Woodlawn Museum’s Executive Director.

Woodlawn Museum will be hosting a ribbon-cutting event for their new barn on July 14th.

