COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly Sunday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly Sunday.

The Maine CDC says 122 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up one from Saturday.

Twenty people are in critical care, that’s up two.

Two people are on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

More than 450 new vaccinations were administered Saturday.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update will come following the July 4th holiday.

