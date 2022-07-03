Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly Sunday

The Maine CDC says 122 people are in the hospital with the virus
Coronavirus in Maine
Coronavirus in Maine(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly Sunday.

The Maine CDC says 122 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up one from Saturday.

Twenty people are in critical care, that’s up two.

Two people are on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

More than 450 new vaccinations were administered Saturday.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update will come following the July 4th holiday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water

Latest News

Coronavirus in Maine
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly in Maine
Dental care coverage expands Friday for Mainers
Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth
Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center has new executive director
Pills
New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force aims to combat opioid epidemic