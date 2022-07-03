Boats sail across St. George Lake for Third of July Boat Parade

LIBERTY, Maine (WABI) - The Fourth of July is a time for fireworks, barbeques and parades....

On Sunday waves of people came out to St. George lake to see the first ever Third of July Boat Parade in Liberty.

Seafaring vessels of all shapes and sizes made their way around the lake in their own grandeur.

There wasn’t any smoke on the water but that didn’t stop the fire department from leading the parade with their new vessels.

It seemed to make quite the splash.

Shirley Bickford had two grandchildren on one of the aforementioned fire boats. In addition to enjoying the spectacle, she’s thankful for what these new craft mean for the town she calls home.

“To help everybody here on the lakes who do have homes. To be able to have them better protected,” said Bickford.

This unique experience promised to bring something a little bolder to the town to help get the festivities for the fourth underway.

“It’s wonderful that it brings the whole community together. I’ve gotten to know new people while I was just watching and waiting for the boats to go by. So it’s a way to connect with each other and get outside and enjoy this fabulous weather we’re having,” said Rena Blanchard of Liberty.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.