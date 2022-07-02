Showers and storms this morning, then lots of sun!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers and thunderstorms are expected this morning as a cold front moves across the state. A few isolated showers and storms will linger in eastern Maine early this afternoon but skies across the state will become mostly sunny once the front passes. Some of these storms may be strong with heavy downpours. Conditions today will also be warm and humid; highs will be in the 70s to mid 80s and dew points will be in the 60s. The humidity will drop once the front passes.

High pressure will move in tonight. Mostly clear skies are expected, and lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

High pressure will remain over the region on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s, but dew point will be in the 40s and 50s, which means we won’t have to deal with humid conditions. A weak front will move in Sunday evening so a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, could affect inland areas late in the evening.

The area of high pressure will begin to move out on Monday as a low pressure system moves toward the northeast. Daytime conditions will be partly to mostly sunny, but a few evening showers are possible. Highs will be mostly in the 70s.

This low pressure system will bring showers on Tuesday and cooler temperatures. It won’t stay around long and high pressure will return on Wednesday and stick around on Thursday. The next chance for showers will be on Friday along a cold front.

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms in the morning will taper off early afternoon, then mostly sunny. Highs 71-84°. Southwest wind 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 56-62°. West wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs 74-82°. West wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A few evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs 71-80°. West wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. Highs 66-72°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 71-78°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 69-78°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

