Maine representatives announce $14 million in funding for lobstermen

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Representatives Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree announced today $14 million in federal funding for Maine lobstermen.

The money comes from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

It aims to cover costs Maine lobstermen will incur from new regulations to protect the endangered right whale species.

Pingree and Golden oppose these regulations, citing a lack of evidence that Maine lobster gear is killing whales.

