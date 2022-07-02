Advertisement

Experts push for motorcycle safety after deadly crashes

18 fatal crashes reported in Maine since start of 2022
Since the start of 2022, Maine has reported 18 deadly motorcycle crashes, according to the York...
Since the start of 2022, Maine has reported 18 deadly motorcycle crashes, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office, more than this point on the calendar than 2021 or 2020.(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALFRED, Maine (WMTW) - Motorcycle safety training experts are calling for drivers to stay alert and sober this Independence Day weekend.

Since the start of 2022, Maine has reported 18 deadly motorcycle crashes, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office, more than this point on the calendar than 2021 or 2020.

“Riding a motorcycle is a lot of fun. There is a sense of freedom, but you’re very vulnerable,” said John Kohler, the program coordinator for the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles motorcycle safety program.

In 2013, Kohler survived a crash on his bike that threw him about 100 feet on the interstate. He credits his helmet and leather jacket for saving his life and preventing more serious injuries.

Bentley Warren, who has been riding motorcycles for more than 70 years and owns Bentley’s Saloon, said distracted and impaired driving and riding are the two biggest threats on the road.

“You’ve got to ride your motorcycle like everyone is after you, even though they’re not,” Warren said. “You have to be ready to take evasive action in case something comes up you never expected.” He said drivers and riders should all take care to avoid distractions on the road.

Maine state law does not require riders to wear helmets, but Kohler encourages riders to wear them for added protection in the event of a crash.

Of the 18 people who died in motorcycle crashes this year, 12 were not wearing helmets, according to statistics from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign
Authorities responding to an incident in Newburgh
Update: Man charged following domestic violence incident in Newburgh

Latest News

Maine receives $14 million in funding for lobstermen
Maine representatives announce $14 million in funding for lobstermen
The “Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’” tour rolls into Maine, a special place for the Florida-born...
Rickey Medlocke on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Bangor show, band’s future, favorite part of Maine
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license
Rockland Police Department welcomes new chief
Rockland Police Department has a new chief