19th Century Curran Village Museum hosts Colonial Encampment for Fourth of July weekend

Colonial encampment
Colonial encampment(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A Colonial Encampment is set up in Orrington but don’t worry the British aren’t coming.

The 19th Century Curran Village is welcoming visitors for free to check out their museum this Fourth of July weekend.

From 9AM to 3PM you can see steam powered machines, colonial reenactors and for a small fee take a ride on their carousel that is over a century old.

The museum says that when you take a visit there, you’ll learn more than just history.

“Why does a museum like this need to exist? Well, it’s a huge educational resource. And we’re not just about history. We actually have a a focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics,” said Museum Director Robert Schmick.

You can learn more about the museum from their Facebook page.

