COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly in Maine

The Maine CDC says 121 people are in the hospital with the virus
Coronavirus in Maine(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly for the third day in a row.

The Maine CDC says 121 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up six from yesterday.

18 people are in critical care.

Three people remain on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 214 new cases of the virus Saturday.

An additional death is also being reported out of York County.

More than 1,300 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

