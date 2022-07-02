Corinna man dies in motorcycle crash

CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - A Corinna man has died after crashing his motorcycle Friday night.

Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was heading north on Route 7 in Corinna just before 6:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting a truck head on.

Page was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’re told he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck and his 8-year-old son were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.