Corinna man dies in motorcycle crash
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - A Corinna man has died after crashing his motorcycle Friday night.
Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was heading north on Route 7 in Corinna just before 6:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting a truck head on.
Page was pronounced dead at the scene.
We’re told he was not wearing a helmet.
The driver of the truck and his 8-year-old son were not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
