Corinna man dies in motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - A Corinna man has died after crashing his motorcycle Friday night.

Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was heading north on Route 7 in Corinna just before 6:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting a truck head on.

Page was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’re told he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck and his 8-year-old son were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities responding to an incident in Newburgh
Update: Man charged following domestic violence incident in Newburgh

