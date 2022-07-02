Advertisement

Bucksport hosts annual Bay Festival

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport kicks off the 4th of July weekend with its annual Bay Festival Saturday.

Vendors across the state of Maine showed off their homemade crafts and creations.

Food trucks provided a variety of tasty treats.

Local businesses say the festival has something for everyone.

“Lots of different vendors, the food trucks are probably my favorite. But then there’s some like bounce houses for kids, they really enjoy those. All the vendors are really friendly. So, you get a lot of great conversations. Just a great location. It’s a really nice small town. A lot of people enjoy it, and it’s a lot of fun, and I think honestly the fun is what brings us back,” said Sheldon Overlock, Old Jar Candles LLC.

The Bucksport Bay Festival wraps up Sunday with more activities for the whole family.

For more information, visit bucksportbaycoalition.com.

