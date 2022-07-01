Warmer & More Humid Today, Showers & T’storms Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will push to our north and east this morning. This will allow a warmer and more humid air mass to move into the state as the day progresses. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today and the bulk of the day will be dry. However, there is a weak disturbance forecast to move through the region today and with the warmer and more humid air moving in, a few isolated showers or thunderstorms can’t be ruled out especially from Greenville to Millinocket northward. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Humidity will be increasing as the day progresses with dew points expected to climb to the upper 50s to low 60s. A cold front approaching the state tonight will give us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm and humid tonight with lows only dropping to the 60s to near 70°.

A cold front will cross the state Saturday. This will interact with the warm and humid air mass in place, bringing us a good chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the day. It looks like the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be during the morning into the early afternoon then begin to taper off from northwest to southeast across the state from mid-afternoon through the evening. Severe weather is not expected but any thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy rainfall and possibly some gusty wind too. Drier air moving in behind the cold front will allow skies to brighten during the afternoon and we’ll feel humidity levels dropping especially later in the afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Dew points will be in the low to mid-60s for most spots through early to mid-afternoon before starting to fall and feel more comfortable later in the day.

Sunshine and much more comfortable weather returns for Sunday. Sunday will feature a good deal of sunshine with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Our 4th of July looks good too. A weak disturbance may bring a few showers to far northern parts of the state but otherwise most spots will see a dry day with variably cloudy skies. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s to near 80°. Low pressure forecast to approach the area Tuesday could bring us some showers depending on its exact track.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and turning more humid. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon, mainly across northern locales. Highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Warm and humid with lows in the 60s to near 70°. Light south/southwest wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms especially during the morning and early afternoon then tapering off later in the day. Skies will brighten as the afternoon progresses. Humidity will begin to drop from northwest to southeast across the state during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 74°-84°, coolest along the coast. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible across the north. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

