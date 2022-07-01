Tap 62: The Lounge to open in Dover-Foxcroft

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -A new restaurant will be opening its doors to the public in Dover-Foxcroft...

Tap 62: The Lounge takes inspiration from the past while looking to be a future hub of entertainment and dining in Dover-Foxcroft.

“I want it to be like, you can get great quality things and have a really good time, but you don’t have to be, you know, dressed to the nines to come in,” said owner Tejai Lee.

The new joint in town is still getting ready for its grand opening July 5th. Although it welcomed a soft opening July 1st.

The restaurant takes inspiration in its design from the Prohibition era. But is sure to offer plenty of drinks on the menu.

Owner Tejai Lee is just 24 years old but is already opening his second restaurant in the area after seeing the success of his first establishment Chew 62.

“I’ll just walk into the dining room and I’ll see a full house and everybody eating and enjoying their food and it’s like, wow. Who would have thought,” Lee stated.

His aim for Tap 62 is to be a laid-back environment that provides something new.

“I believe that this town has a lot to offer, and you know it’s up and coming. People you know are coming back and stuff. And it’s a place that needed something a little different,” Lee added.

You can find the lounge at 920 West Main Street in Dover-Foxcroft

