Advertisement

Suspect in custody after violent carjacking in Portland sent victim to hospital

Authorities say a man who assaulted someone and stole a car in Portland Friday is now in custody.
Authorities say a man who assaulted someone and stole a car in Portland Friday is now in custody.(Portland Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities say a man who assaulted someone and stole a car in Portland Friday is now in custody.

Officials say the suspect was reported to have a sharp object which he used as a weapon to carjack someone on Congress St. around 10:15. That person was seriously injured, officials say.

Portland Police noted the suspect may be involved with several carjacking’s.

The identity of the person has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 207-874-8575.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

The Nickerson Pool in Orono is set to open Tuesday, July 5.
Nickerson Municipal Pool in Orono opening Tuesday
29-year-old Travis Blake was arrested Thursday in Bar Harbor in the deaths of two women and a...
Man suspected of killing 3 in NYC home arrested in Maine
Several fees are going up in the city of Portland starting on Friday.
Prepare to pay more to park on the street in Maine’s biggest city
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase