Suspect in custody after violent carjacking in Portland sent victim to hospital

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities say a man who assaulted someone and stole a car in Portland Friday is now in custody.

Officials say the suspect was reported to have a sharp object which he used as a weapon to carjack someone on Congress St. around 10:15. That person was seriously injured, officials say.

Portland Police noted the suspect may be involved with several carjacking’s.

The identity of the person has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 207-874-8575.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.