Advertisement

Searsport Fire Chief charged in connection with alleged embezzlement

(WCAX)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Searsport Fire Chief has been charged in connection with an alleged embezzlement after authorities say he received stolen funds taken from an organization that supports the fire department.

The Bangor Daily News reports 51-year-old Andrew Webster has been on suspension pending the results of an investigation.

According to the paper, he’s charged with receiving stolen property after his domestic partner, Gina Philbrick, was charged with stealing over $11,000 dollars from the Barney Hose Association.

Philbrick was the group’s treasurer.

The nonprofit raises funds through donations and events that are used to support scholarships, buy Christmas presents for children in need and other worthy causes, according to the newspaper.

The Select Board will hold an executive session on the matter on Tuesday, July 5th.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Andrew Huber Young is charged murder in the shooting death of 22-month-old Octavia Huber Young...
Maine man accused of killing young niece pleads not guilty
People can come see the document at City Hall on Sunday and Monday, the 3rd and 4th, from 10am...
Hallowell to showcase rare copy of the Declaration of Independence this weekend
The public assistance grant will go to the Maine DHHS.
Maine set to receive over $3.5 million to reimburse cost of using hotel rooms for homeless during pandemic
fireworks
Bangor Symphony Orchestra performing at Bangor Waterfront on 4th of July