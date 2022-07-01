Searsport Fire Chief charged in connection with alleged embezzlement

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Searsport Fire Chief has been charged in connection with an alleged embezzlement after authorities say he received stolen funds taken from an organization that supports the fire department.

The Bangor Daily News reports 51-year-old Andrew Webster has been on suspension pending the results of an investigation.

According to the paper, he’s charged with receiving stolen property after his domestic partner, Gina Philbrick, was charged with stealing over $11,000 dollars from the Barney Hose Association.

Philbrick was the group’s treasurer.

The nonprofit raises funds through donations and events that are used to support scholarships, buy Christmas presents for children in need and other worthy causes, according to the newspaper.

The Select Board will hold an executive session on the matter on Tuesday, July 5th.

