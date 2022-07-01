Advertisement

Rockland Police Department has a new chief

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Rockland Police Department has a new chief, and he’s a familiar face.

The department has hired Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll who’s rejoining the department where his law enforcement career began.

Carroll joined the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and served as chief deputy for seven years before becoming sheriff in 2018.

He tells us there were only two agencies accepting applications when he graduated from college.

He first police position began with Rockland on the evening of his 21st birthday in 1991.

He tells us he’s excited to be back and will focus on attracting and retaining officers in the department.

He will also address the needs of his current staff.

“Unfortunately, there’s been a few that have left,” said Carroll. “So, to that, recruitment retention piece, I really want to work on that and and be the agency that I know it’s capable of being. There’s a great group of professionals there, so it’s just working on that together and really becoming a great Police Department.”

Rockland City Council will formally confirm his appointment July 6th.

His first day will be the following Monday, July 11th.

