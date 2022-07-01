Rickey Medlocke on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Bangor show, band’s future, favorite part of Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Concert season is ready to begin on the Bangor Waterfront.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the venue’s first show of the year Sunday night.

Before they headed out, I interviewed longtime guitarist Rickey Medlocke this week to find out more on the state of the band.

Their riffs span the test of time, and they’re coming to the Bangor Waterfront Sunday. Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke says all these years later, the reason why is simple.

“The magic of the music that the band wrote, that’s what keeps people coming back,” Medlocke said.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers were wrapping up a farewell tour when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but that’s not the case anymore

“When we lost that, we felt like we had not fulfilled everything that we told the fans and people that we were going to do,” Medlocke said. “Gary (Rossington’s) wish was that we go back out.”

And so, the “Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’” tour rolls into Maine, a special place for the Florida-born Medlocke, who has family here.

“There’s a part of Maine that’s a part of me, so I’m ready to see it,” Medlocke said. “I always love coming up there to Maine to see the coastal areas, I love the coastline. And of course, you love the lobster, I’m a lobster fan.”

Medlocke was with the band as a drummer in the early ‘70s, a time when the band was still finding its footing.

There were many days we didn’t have anything to eat, but we still had that goal in our mind that we knew that we were going to make it,” Medlocke said. “We’re still hungry for it. We still love to play, we still love to perform.”

He rejoined the band in 1996, taking on the guitar parts of the late Allen Collins.

“To take on the job of playing those classic tunes like Allen played, it was an honor,” Medlocke said. “I mean, Allen and I were good friends. I love the guy. When the day comes and I’m out of here and I cross over and I run into Allen, I hope I get a handshake instead of a punch in the mouth. You know, that I did him honor.”

Medlocke has one message for Bangor-area Skynyrd fans.

“This band is still a very high-energy band,” Medlocke said. “We keep the train rolling because we love the fans, as Johnny (Van Zant) says, the Skynyrd Nation. We have a lot of rock fans in Bangor. As long as they love the music, come celebrate it with us and (we’re) happy that it falls on July 4. I’ll be celebrating.”

You can catch Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws live Sunday at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

You can find more information at WaterfrontConcerts.com.

