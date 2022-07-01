Advertisement

Prepare to pay more to park on the street in Maine’s biggest city

Several fees in Portland are going up starting Friday
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Several fees are going up in the city of Portland starting on Friday.

Parking meter rates in the downtown area bounded by Middle, Pearl, and Commercial Street to Union Street and all of Commercial Street increase to $2.50 per hour. Monthly parking fees in the city-owned parking garages increase $10 per month to $140.

The cost of city trash bags is also going up. Trash bags will now cost $1.75 per 15-gallon bag or $3.50 per 30-gallon bag.

Sanitary sewer and stormwater rates are also going up along with fees for boat launch, athletic facilities, cemeteries, pool rentals, golf, and summer camps.

The City Council approved the higher fees as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

