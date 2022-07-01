Advertisement

Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license

Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after store continued to operate on revoked license
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield Police say they removed and destroyed 126 pounds of processed Marijuana and 185 marijuana plants from a retail marijuana store Wednesday.

Police say they obtained a search warrant for Yezi Local Craft Marijuana Retail Store after they say the store continued to operate after their state license had been revoked.

They say several attempts were made to persuade the parties involved to comply with the stop order, but they were unsuccessful.

Police say there are other licensed caregivers operating in the same building on Norridgewock Road, but they were operating within the law and not involved or affected by the warrant.

