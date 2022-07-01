Advertisement

Perry woman stabbed 484 times in April murder

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT
PERRY, Maine (WABI) - New information made public relating to the April murder of a Perry woman indicates she was stabbed 484 times in her home.

43-year-old Kimberly Neptune was found dead in her apartment by her brother.

39-year-old Donnell Dana and 38-year-old Kailie Brackett are charged with murder.

According to court documents, a witness says Brackett and Dana went to Neptune’s house to rob her.

They allegedly stole money, jewelry and Xanax before attacking and killing Neptune.

The affidavit revealed Dana had lived with Neptune for a couple of years and also has a son with Brackett.

Dana and Brackett are both being held in Washington County Jail without bail.

