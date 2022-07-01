Advertisement

Paul LePage visits Holden, discusses plans to help Maine’s worker shortage

LePage says as governor, he would want to lift MaineCare restrictions on working.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Former Governor Paul LePage made a stop in Holden today visiting the police department and other spots in the area.

When asked about the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, he repeated what he said earlier this week that he has no interest in going into the abortion arena.

LePage said the governor can’t do anything without bills being passed by the legislature.

He also spoke to the worker shortage currently impacting many industries in the state.

LePage says as governor, he would want to lift MaineCare restrictions on working as he says there are thousands of people on it under the age of 29.

”We really want to have a program so people can start at the bottom and grow into higher wages without losing all their benefits. And, it’s doable, but for some reason, Democrats wanted all or nothing, and we’re going to fight we’re going to work on that,” LePage said.

LePage was also asked about the Supreme Court’s decision to limit the EPA’s regulatory control in some instances.

He said as of this morning, he hadn’t had time to see the full decision.

