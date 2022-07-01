Nickerson Municipal Pool in Orono opening Tuesday

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Some good news for those who may be looking to beat the heat!

The Nickerson Pool in Orono is set to open Tuesday, July 5.

The pool will be open during the week from 1:00pm-6:00pm. It will be closed on the weekends.

According to Orono Parks and Recreation, the main pool will be open, but the “kiddie” pool will remain closed.

There will also be no swim lessons or pool programming offered at this time.

Seasonal passes are available, or you can pay for just a day pass when you feel like swimming.

Seasonal Pool Passes: Residents: Single Pass $40 - Family Pass $80

Non Residents: Single Pass $80 - Family Pass $160

Daily Pool Fees: $3/day (resident), $6/day (non-resident)

Click here for more info.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.