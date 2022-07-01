Mild & Humid Overnight. Showers & Storms For Part Of Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The warm front has now cleared to our east leaving us under a warm & humid airmass. There will be a weak disturbance crossing the region overnight. This will result in a few late afternoon/early evening showers & storms forming over areas north of Greenville & Millinocket. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for severe weather for these areas. I do not think there will be any severe storms this evening. A few stronger storms that could produce gusty winds & heavy rain will be more likely. Lows overnight will stay in the 60s & low 70s. Dew points will remain in the low 60s, so we are in for a warm & humid night.

A cold front will move through early Saturday morning. This will interact with the warm & humid airmass across the region bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. As of now, the best chance for any showers & storms will be during the morning with conditions trending drier for the afternoon. Some storms could produce pockets of heavy rain. Rainfall totals could reach up to 0.50″. Rain will taper off from northwest to southeast and skies will brighten during the afternoon.

Dew points will be in the 60s, but once the front passes, dew points will begin to drop. Highs on Saturday will range from the 70s along the coast to the mid 80s inland.

High pressure will also build in Saturday night and will linger through Monday. This will help keep skies mostly clear and temperatures in the 70s & low 80s through the Fourth of July. Sunday looks to be the best day of the holiday weekend. Watching a weak disturbance that could move through on Monday. If this occurs, then an isolated risk for showers will exist for Independence Day across some northern communities.

An area of low pressure will track across the region on Tuesday. This will bring the potential for showers but will depend on the exact track of the low. Highs are expected to range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. A drier and more seasonable weather pattern will set up for the second half of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms across northern Maine. A mild & humid evening with lows mostly in the 60s and dew points in the low 60s. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold front crossing the region will bring the chance for showers & storms especially during the morning. Humid conditions ahead of the front with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. The humidity will break during the late afternoon. Highs will range from the 70s to the mid 80s. SW winds during the morning at 10-20 mph turning out of the WNW by the afternoon.

SUNDAY: High pressure returns. Less humid. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

4th OF JULY: Partly sunny skies with an isolated risk for showers over northern Maine. Highs in the 70s & low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

