Man suspected of killing 3 in NYC home arrested in Maine

(WBTV File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A man who was wanted in a grisly triple homicide in New York City has been arrested in Maine, police said.

29-year-old Travis Blake was arrested Thursday in Bar Harbor in the deaths of two women and a man whose bodies were found inside a home in Queens on June 24.

The victims were identified as 55-year-old Karleen Barnett, her 35-year-old son Dervon Brightly and family friend Varshana Malcolm.

Police say Blake will be extradited to New York to face charges in the three deaths.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can comment.

