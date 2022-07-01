Advertisement

Maine’s 195th Army Band announces summer tour dates

They’re kicking off the season with a free concert Saturday night in Searsport at Mosman Park.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Maine’s 195th Army Band has announced their 2022 summer tour dates.

They’ll also be performing three times in southern Maine on Independence Day.

The band returns to our region with a concert on July 8th at 6pm in Binette Park in Old Town.

“It’s great to see Maine communities hosting more events and trying to get back to the old normal. Pre-COVID, we would get more community outreach requests than we could ever support, and we have always enjoyed participating in as many parades, ceremonies and events as our operational tempo would allow,” said Col. Blair Tinkham, chief of staff for the Maine Army National Guard. “The 195th has been diligently preparing for this tour as always, and we hope many Mainers can add a fun, free event to their holiday plans with a concert near them. A very Happy Independence Day from your friends and neighbors at the Maine National Guard!”

The patriotic ensemble includes 30 Army Reserve musicians from Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

July 2 – 7:00pm – Mosman Park, Searsport

July 4 – 10:00am – 4th of July Parade, Freeport

July 4 – 5:00pm – Hollis Sports Complex, Hollis

July 4 – 5:30pm – 86 Obeds Lane, Ogunquit

July 5 – 12:00pm – 22 Neptune Drive, Brunswick

July 6 – 11:00am – Waterfront Park, Bath

July 6 – 6:00pm – Riverbank Park, Westbrook

July 7 – 6:00pm – Dyer Library, Saco

July 8 – 6:00pm – Binette Park, Old Town

