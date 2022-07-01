Advertisement

Maine set to receive over $3.5 million to reimburse cost of using hotel rooms for homeless during pandemic

The public assistance grant will go to the Maine DHHS.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is getting over $3.5 million from FEMA to reimburse the cost of using hotel rooms for the homeless during the pandemic.

According to officials, just over one thousand individuals and 163 families were housed in hotels as part of the effort to protect persons in congregate shelter facilities from infection.

We’re told FEMA has provided almost 138-million dollars in public assistance grants to Maine to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.

