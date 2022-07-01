Maine man accused of killing young niece pleads not guilty

ALFRED, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of fatally shooting his toddler niece in Wells in May and injuring his brother and father pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning.

Andrew Huber Young faced a judge over Zoom from the York County Jail in Alfred where he is being held without bail.

He is charged with intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder in the shooting death of 22-month-old Octavia Huber Young on May 21. He is also charged with two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault in the shooting of Mark Evans Young and Ethan Huber Young.

According to an affidavit, the shooting followed an argument between Andrew Huber Young and his brother Ethan over a T-shirt.

The document states Huber Young stole a gun from his father and fired through a glass door of the family’s home on Crediford Road, injuring Ethan and their father Mark and fatally wounding Octavia. Ethan was shot in the chest and Mark was shot in the face.

The affidavit written by a detective with the Maine State Police major crimes unit states Huber Young walked into the Wells Police Department shortly after the shooting and told a dispatcher, “I (expletive) up and and accidentally shot at my (expletive) family.”The document also states, “Andrew said he had aimed at Ethan’s chest before shooting, but claimed that he didn’t intend to kill Ethan. He claimed he wanted Ethan’s respect.”

Huber Young was ordered to remain held without bail pending a Harnish bail hearing. The date for that hearing was not set Friday, but the judge said the hearing itself would be held in person.

