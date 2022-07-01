A look inside The Great Maine Lumberjack Show

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - “Timber” Tina Scheer’s Great Maine Lumberjack Show brings entertainment and a history lesson to Trenton for its 27th year.

“We highlight not only the skills of the modern day lumberjack, but the history of how we got to be here. Our sport is like rodeo in the fact that it started out when our country was being settled. If I could go back in time, I’d go to a Maine logging camp because I’d want to see what it smelled like and what the work day was like. I’d love to go back and experience what that would have been like,” said Scheer, proprietress.

Ellsworth’s Jordan Camber comes from a family of six generations of timber workers. He was hooked quickly and joined the show.

“I asked if I could climb the pole. Tina said I have to climb the poles. She got me a set of gaffs and the rope and said ‘let’s see what you got,’” said Camber.

“Every night is something new. It can be something in the crowd or something that happens on stage. We can just run with it. It’s a real competition atmosphere. We love to get after each other and try to beat each other,” said Dylan Kelley, Lamoine lumberjack.

The show gives a snapshot back in time to American settlers.

“Come enjoy The Great Maine Lumberjack Show,” said Camber. “It’s a great time. Yo-ho!”

Scheer grew up with her family’s Wisconsin lumberjack show.

She said her camping trip through Quebec, Maine, and Niagara Falls when she was 12 years old sold her on bringing a lumberjack show to the Pine Tree State, along with Maine’s logging history, the Paul Bunyan story, and Acadia tourism.

Check out MaineLumberjack.com for more information on the show.

