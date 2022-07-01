Lobster lotion used to heal brown tail moth rashes

Maine (WMTW) - A Maine-based company says their skin products are a great remedy for the rash caused from brown tail moth caterpillars.

We featured the company Marin Skincare on WABI two years ago.

Two University of Maine Biomedical Engineering graduates, Patrick Breeding and Amber Boutiette, developed the skincare product after discovering it healed Boutiette’s eczema.

They found that the protein in lobster that regenerates the claws can regenerate our skin cells and heal our skin’s barrier.

In the process, the pair also discovered the lobster lotion can be used on rashes caused by brown tail moth caterpillars.

It started with healing Amber’s eczema and it’s now grown to helping tens of thousands of with all different types of skin conditions, eczema, psoriasis, sun burns and now the freaking brown tail moth rash we’re able to help with,” says Breeding.

If you’re interested in ordering Marin Skincare, you can only purchase it through their website.

