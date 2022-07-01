Knox County Homeless Coalition matches $500K donation offer

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Knox County Homeless Coalition is celebrating its 8th year with an additional $1 million dollars.

As a birthday gift, a donor offered to match the first $500,000 received by the the Midcoast homeless coalition in donations for the calendar year.

Earlier this week, KCHC announced that it had reached that goal.

“Thanks to the support of donors, friends, and partners, we met the $500,000 match!” stated Caroline Morong, KCHC Board Chair in a press release. “This represents a solid step forward, and we are grateful to the community. And, we still have a long way to go to meet our annual operating budget of $4.5 million, 60% of which is raised through private donations. The continued generosity of the community is essential as we work together to build a more equitable and sustainable future in the Midcoast.”

During the last 8 years, KCHC has provided more than 76,000 nights of life-saving shelter, served more than 2,300 people seeking stable housing, and helped house more than 1,000 individuals. This year alone, KCHC is supporting 800 individuals – youth, families, single adults, and the elderly – with safe shelter, compassionate care, education and skill-building support, and housing solutions.

