Hallowell to showcase rare copy of the Declaration of Independence this weekend

HALLOWELL Maine (WABI) - The city of Hallowell will have a rare copy of the Declaration of Independence on display this weekend.

People can come see the document at City Hall on Sunday and Monday, the 3rd and 4th, from 10am to 2pm.

Readings of the Declaration will be done at 10am both days with City Manager Garry Lamb reading Sunday and City Councilor Michael Frett reading Monday.

All will start with the pledge of allegiance and are free to attend.

They say this copy is one of only 11 known remaining copies from the first printing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.