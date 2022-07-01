Guilford woman accused of embezzling $900K indicted by grand jury

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A Guilford woman accused of embezzling nearly a million dollars from her employer has been indicted by a grand jury.

51-year-old Terri Moulton is charged with theft and forgery.

The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office started investigating in February after the owner of DeWitt Machine & Fabrication in Medford alerted them about the theft.

Moulton appeared before a judge in April where her bail was set at $25,000.

