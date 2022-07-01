Former UMaine star new coach of the Boston Bruins

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WABI) - A former University of Maine hockey player has been named head coach of Boston Bruins Friday.

Jim Montgomery becomes the 29th head coach in Bruins history.

The 53-year-old Montgomery leaves his role as an assistant coach on the St. Louis Blues

‘Monty’ played four seasons at the University of Maine from 1989 to 1993 before going to the NHL.

Black Bear hockey fans may remember Montgomery from this 3-goal performance in the 1993 National Championship game.

Monty’s the man.



📰: https://t.co/HbjR4HJ565 pic.twitter.com/C1HeaBwFRQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 1, 2022

He finished his career at Maine as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 301 points.

His number 19 was retired by the ice hockey program.

Montgomery, along with the rest of the 1992-93 national championship team, was inducted into the University of Maine athletics hall-of-fame in 2017.

