Advertisement

Former UMaine star new coach of the Boston Bruins

A former UMaine hockey player has been named head coach of Boston Bruins Friday. Jim Montgomery...
A former UMaine hockey player has been named head coach of Boston Bruins Friday. Jim Montgomery becomes the 29th head coach in Bruins history.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WABI) - A former University of Maine hockey player has been named head coach of Boston Bruins Friday.

Jim Montgomery becomes the 29th head coach in Bruins history.

The 53-year-old Montgomery leaves his role as an assistant coach on the St. Louis Blues

‘Monty’ played four seasons at the University of Maine from 1989 to 1993 before going to the NHL.

Black Bear hockey fans may remember Montgomery from this 3-goal performance in the 1993 National Championship game.

He finished his career at Maine as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 301 points.

His number 19 was retired by the ice hockey program.

Montgomery, along with the rest of the 1992-93 national championship team, was inducted into the University of Maine athletics hall-of-fame in 2017.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

The daily rain or shine summer show keeps the crew guessing
A look inside The Great Maine Lumberjack Show
Bangor's Anna Connors wins Maine Gatorade Girls T&F Player of the Year
Bangor's Anna Connors wins Maine Gatorade Girls T&F Player of the Year
Flyers head coach John Tortorella reacts to being named to UMaine Sports Hall of Fame
Flyers head coach John Tortorella reacts to being named to UMaine Sports Hall of Fame
Connors swept Class A state titles in the 100, 200, and 400 meter races while the Rams won the...
Bangor’s Anna Connors wins Maine Gatorade Girls T&F Player of the Year