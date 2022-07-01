Bar Harbor readies for the July 4th weekend

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - People from around the world will be in Acadia National Park and Bar Harbor for the upcoming July 4th weekend.

For businesses in Bar Harbor, there are multiple weekends that serve as checkpoints for a marathon tourist season. Memorial Day, Labor Day and Columbus Day are all circled on the calendar, sometimes before the snow has melted.

But according to Cool As A Moose Manager John Bench, none have more anticipation than the fourth of July.

“It’s really the kickoff of the really busy season,” Bench said. “The peak season, after we hit the Fourth of July, the next six weeks are just foot on the gas, go go go.”

“Now that’s when it really starts the whole week leading up to it,” added Geddy’s bartender Ann Morrisson. “We’re preparing. I mean, even a couple days after the fourth is still really busy. So we consider the fourth that kickoff of, like, the really busy summer. We’re excited. We’re ready to go.”

Just how long have they known the 4th was on a Monday this year?

“We probably looked it up in April? May?” Morrison said. “We’re ready to go. We’re preparing. We’re mentally preparing to go to work.”

Adding to the anticipation for the holiday weekend this year is an essential full return to normal, after two years of operating under pandemic uncertainty.

“It feels really good, again,” Bar Harbor Chamber Executive Director Alf Anderson said. “It feels like a regular July 4th weekend here. With COVID the last couple of years there have been so many question marks heading into the weekend. This year it feels like we’re full throttle. Guests are loving it. People are having a great time. It just feels like it’s fun to be out again and everyone is really just looking forward to this weekend.”

“We’re definitely excited that things are a little more normal this year,” said Morrison. “We finally don’t have to worry about any COVID restrictions. So we’re really hoping that people come out and enjoy the fireworks, and I know some places are still having bits of staffing issues, so if you do come just remember to be patient. Everyone’s working really hard. But we’re excited to have everyone and we just hope people come out and have a good time.”

For a full list of all the events taking place in Bar Harbor this weekend and Monday, you can find it online at visitbarharbor.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.