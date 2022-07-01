Advertisement

Bangor Symphony Orchestra performing at Bangor Waterfront on 4th of July

fireworks
fireworks(WBNG)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fourth of July will sound a little different in Bangor this year as the Bangor Symphony Orchestra joins the celebration.

According to Executive Director Brian Hinrichs, this is the first time in recent memory BSO will perform in Bangor on the 4th.

BSO will take the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater at the Bangor Waterfront this Monday night. It’s part of Chords for a Cure, a locally founded charity to support Maine kids fighting cancer.

Hinrichs says BSO is excited to start a new holiday tradition.

“That’s part of the vision, is to create that sort of Boston Pops-type feel here. So, you’ll have the Symphony playing. We have a great program, some music by John Williams, some patriotic music, and then that will go straight into the fireworks. So, it’s gonna be a really family-friendly event. It’ll be a chance to get a sneak peek of all the renovations in the Maine Savings Amphitheater. So, it’s sort of a really unique chance to see the Symphony for free on the Waterfront,” Hinrichs said.

Doors for the concert open at 5:00 p.m.

Local bands Dakota and The Stone Doctors will take the stage first.

BSO is scheduled to start playing at 8:30 p.m. with a fireworks display set to begin immediately after at 9:30 p.m.

