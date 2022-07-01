Advertisement

Augusta Police asking for public’s help locating 5 missing people

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Augusta Police are asking for the public’s help locating five missing people.

Authorities are looking for 28-year-old Mawj Al Hilfi and four children, ages 4 to 9, all of Augusta.

Officials say they responded to Glenridge Drive Friday for a report of suspicious activity, but they now believe it may be a missing persons case.

Police say the five were last seen around 8pm Thursday night.

They may be in a 2015 Silver Toyota Highlander with Maine Plate 3308 WS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Augusta Police at 626-2370, ext. 0.

