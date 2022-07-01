Arrest made in connection with June double homicide in Auburn
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maryland (WABI) - An arrest has been made in connection with a double homicide in Auburn.
Officials arrested 34-year-old David Barnett of Port Clyde, New York in Rockland, Maryland this morning on a murder warrant.
21-year-old Kelzie Caron of Auburn and 21-year-old Pierre Langlois of Connecticut were killed at a residence on Fourth Street last month.
Authorities say Barnett was also wanted on a nationwide warrant out of New York for probation revocation on a prior robbery charge.
Maine State Police have not said how the victims died.
Barnett is being held at Montgomery County Jail in Maryland.
