Arrest made in connection with June double homicide in Auburn

Barnett is being held at Montgomery County Jail in Maryland.
Barnett is being held at Montgomery County Jail in Maryland.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maryland (WABI) - An arrest has been made in connection with a double homicide in Auburn.

Officials arrested 34-year-old David Barnett of Port Clyde, New York in Rockland, Maryland this morning on a murder warrant.

21-year-old Kelzie Caron of Auburn and 21-year-old Pierre Langlois of Connecticut were killed at a residence on Fourth Street last month.

Authorities say Barnett was also wanted on a nationwide warrant out of New York for probation revocation on a prior robbery charge.

Maine State Police have not said how the victims died.

