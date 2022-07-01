Arrest made in connection with June double homicide in Auburn

ROCKLAND, Maryland (WABI) - An arrest has been made in connection with a double homicide in Auburn.

Officials arrested 34-year-old David Barnett of Port Clyde, New York in Rockland, Maryland this morning on a murder warrant.

21-year-old Kelzie Caron of Auburn and 21-year-old Pierre Langlois of Connecticut were killed at a residence on Fourth Street last month.

Authorities say Barnett was also wanted on a nationwide warrant out of New York for probation revocation on a prior robbery charge.

Maine State Police have not said how the victims died.

Barnett is being held at Montgomery County Jail in Maryland.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.