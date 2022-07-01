Advertisement

Air Quality Alert issued for TODAY in parts of Maine

Expected to impact areas from Kittery through Acadia National Park
File
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Ground-level ozone concentrations are expected to reach unhealthy levels in parts of Maine on Friday, July 1st, according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. “Ozone levels rose to unhealthy levels in upwind areas on Wednesday. While most of New England is GOOD for ozone on Thursday, ozone in the Mid-Atlantic states was rising. Winds turn on Friday and are expected to bring ozone into the Gulf of Maine where it is expected to impact coastal areas from Kittery through Acadia National Park,” the Maine DEP said in a press release.

At elevated ozone levels, children, healthy adults who exert themselves, and individuals suffering from a respiratory disease such as asthma, bronchitis or COPD can experience reduced lung function and irritation. When this happens, individuals may notice a shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, and/or experience an uncomfortable sensation in their chest.

Some actions you can take to protect your health during periods of unhealthy air quality include adjusting your schedule to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the afternoon. In addition to those in a sensitive group, sports coaches, elder care workers, nurses and others who are responsible for the welfare of people impacted by poor air quality are urged to use care.

