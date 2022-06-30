Warm & Humid Day Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will stay mostly clear for the first half of the night. A warm front will cross the region tonight, allowing a warmer and more humid airmass to move into the region on Friday. Clouds will be increasing as the warm front begins to move through and there will be the potential for scattered showers over northern Maine. Lows will stay in the 50s with light & variable winds.

Friday will have a mixture of sun & clouds. Warmer and more humid air will stream into the region behind the warm front, a south/southwest wind will help with this. The humidity will increase during the afternoon as dew points will reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and well into the 80s and even a few low 90s inland. With the added humidity by the afternoon, temperatures will FEEL warmer and at times could feel like the low to mid 90s for inland communities.

A hot one for inland areas as temperatures will reach the 80s and even close to 90°. As dew points climb during the afternoon, heat index values could reach the low to mid 90s. (WABI)

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for coastal areas, expect elevated ozone levels which could impact those with respiratory problems.

Ozone levels are expected to rise into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Group range on Friday. Those will respiratory issues will feel the effects. (WABI)

A cold front will move through late Friday and into Saturday. This will interact with the warm & humid airmass across the region bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. As of now, the best chance for any showers & storms will be during the morning with conditions trending drier for the afternoon. Some storms could produce pockets of heavy rain. Dew points will be in the 60s, but once the front passes, dew points will begin to drop. Highs on Saturday will range from the 70s along the coast to the mid 80s inland.

High pressure will also build in Saturday night and will linger through Monday. This will help keep skies mostly clear and temperatures in the 70s & low 80s through the Fourth of July. Sunday looks to be the best day of the holiday weekend. Watching a weak disturbance that could move through on Monday. If this occurs, then an isolated risk for showers will exist for Independence Day.

Chance for showers & storms on Saturday. Pick of the weekend is Sunday. Watching for isolated showers on Monday. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Clear skies for the first part of the night. Clouds will move in along a warm front with some showers over northern locations. Lows will drop into the 50s with light & variable winds.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Return of the heat & humidity. Dew points will begin to climb into the low 60s and highs will range from the mid 70s along the coast to some spots close to 90° inland. It will feel warmer thanks to the humidity. SSW winds 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold front crossing the region will bring the chance for showers & storms. Humid conditions ahead of the front with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. The humidity will break during the late afternoon. Highs will range from the 70s to the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: High pressure returns. Less humid. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

4th OF JULY: Partly sunny skies with an isolated risk for showers. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

