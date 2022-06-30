Advertisement

UPDATE: One year old child dies after falling into a tub of water at Clinton home

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - A one-year-old child from Clinton has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday.

Authorities say the little boy was playing at an Elwood Drive residence when he fell into that tote outside the home.

They say it was a few minutes before the family noticed.

He was taken to Thayer Hospital then flown to Maine Medical Center where he was put on life support.

Police say early indications show this was an accident.

State police say they’re continuing to investigate as is standard procedure due to the child’s age.

