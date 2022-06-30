Advertisement

UMaine, Wyman’s create new research, innovation center for wild blueberries

Research teams with university will begin their work starting in 2024.
Wyman's Wild Blueberry Research & Innovation Center
Wyman's Wild Blueberry Research & Innovation Center(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine will soon be home to a new research and innovation center focused on wild blueberries.

It’s all thanks to a gift from Wyman’s, a Maine business that happens to be the number one brand of frozen fruit in the country.

The three acre research and education site will allow students and faculty to better understand the crop while looking at how it’s impacted by climate change, genetics, and things like pests or diseases.

Wyman’s agronomist Bruce Hall says this work is important as they hope the research opportunities will create the next generation of blueberry industry leaders.

”It’s incredibly important today and in the future. Currently, we need more blueberries more consistently to be produced every single year, and through advancements and understanding, knowledge and techniques, we can achieve that now and in the short term,” said Hall.

Research teams with UMaine will begin their work starting in 2024.

They say they hope to learn advanced crop production techniques that benefit growers, consumers, and the environment.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

In 2021, Maine had 76 incidents of burn injuries from people being unsafe with their outdoor...
Fire officials concerned about uptick in burn injuries from outdoor fires
Maine Child Welfare Education Conference
Maine Child Welfare Education conference back in person for 27th annual event
An annual message coming from authorities tasked with keeping Maine waters safe... don’t drink...
Officials up patrols of Maine waters over holiday weekend
Warmer & More Humid Friday