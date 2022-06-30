UMaine, Wyman’s create new research, innovation center for wild blueberries

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine will soon be home to a new research and innovation center focused on wild blueberries.

It’s all thanks to a gift from Wyman’s, a Maine business that happens to be the number one brand of frozen fruit in the country.

The three acre research and education site will allow students and faculty to better understand the crop while looking at how it’s impacted by climate change, genetics, and things like pests or diseases.

Wyman’s agronomist Bruce Hall says this work is important as they hope the research opportunities will create the next generation of blueberry industry leaders.

”It’s incredibly important today and in the future. Currently, we need more blueberries more consistently to be produced every single year, and through advancements and understanding, knowledge and techniques, we can achieve that now and in the short term,” said Hall.

Research teams with UMaine will begin their work starting in 2024.

They say they hope to learn advanced crop production techniques that benefit growers, consumers, and the environment.

