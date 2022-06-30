Advertisement

Two people accused of allowing infant to overdose on fentanyl indicted

22-year-old Taezja DiPietro and 26-year-old Zachary Borg are charged with furnishing drugs to a...
22-year-old Taezja DiPietro and 26-year-old Zachary Borg are charged with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, as well as weapons and drug charges.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County Grand Jury has indicted two people accused of allowing their infant to overdose on fentanyl in June.

22-year-old Taezja DiPietro and 26-year-old Zachary Borg are charged with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, as well as weapons and drug charges.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the baby was in cardiac arrest when officials arrived.

The baby was taken to a hospital where the infant was resuscitated.

Officials say they found fentanyl in several rooms in the home, including the baby’s bedroom.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Route One in Cyr Plantation
Route 1 in Cyr Plantation to reopen soon
Police say 32-year-old Travis Lawler forcibly entered a home on Railroad Avenue in Dexter in...
Orneville man indicted on kidnapping, burglary, and domestic violence terrorizing charges
The first reading of the ordinance is set for July 25th at 7:30 at city hall.
City of Bangor moves closer to banning flavored tobacco
The $1.2 million grant will also go towards an infection prevention program focused on harm...
MaineHealth to receive over $1 million in federal funding to target overdose prevention