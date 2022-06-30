Two people accused of allowing infant to overdose on fentanyl indicted

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County Grand Jury has indicted two people accused of allowing their infant to overdose on fentanyl in June.

22-year-old Taezja DiPietro and 26-year-old Zachary Borg are charged with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, as well as weapons and drug charges.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the baby was in cardiac arrest when officials arrived.

The baby was taken to a hospital where the infant was resuscitated.

Officials say they found fentanyl in several rooms in the home, including the baby’s bedroom.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.